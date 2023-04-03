Jill Biden says National Champion LSU and loser Iowa should be invited to White House to celebrate

DENVER - On Monday, Jill Biden said Iowa should come visit the White House along with LSU, even though the Hawkeyes lost in the National Championship.

"I know we'll have the champions come to the White House, we always do, so we'll have LSU come. But you know what? I'm going to tell Joe I think Iowa should come too because they played such a good game," Jill Biden said. "Winners and losers, that's sportsmanship, right?"

Jill Biden was at the national title game on Sunday when LSU beat Iowa 102-85. Biden was in Denver on Monday to speak about Joe Biden's economic policies in the state.