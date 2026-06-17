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Jefferson Highway at Floynell Drive blocked due to downed power lines; crews on scene

1 hour 53 minutes 52 seconds ago Wednesday, June 17 2026 Jun 17, 2026 June 17, 2026 10:20 AM June 17, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GEORGE — Jefferson Highway at Floynell Drive was closed Wednesday morning due to downed power lines. 

By 9:30 a.m., crews arrived at the scene to address the downed lines. 

The roadway is completely blocked while this work is being done, St. George Fire officials said.

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