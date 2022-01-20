Jazz Fest unveils 2022 lineup

NEW ORLEANS - Organizers have revealed the lineup for 2022's Jazz and Heritage Festival.

The festival will headlined by performers like The Who, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Jimmy Buffet, and Willie Nelson. Jazz Fest 2022 is scheduled for April 29 - May 8.

Ticket information can be found here.

Read the full lineup below.