Jayden Daniels skipping ReliaQuest Bowl? Heisman winner posts video declaring '5 out'
BATON ROUGE - LSU quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels posted a video Monday afternoon declaring "5 out," all but directly saying he will not play in the ReliaQuest Bowl on New Year's Day.
Forever LSU! Thank You!???? pic.twitter.com/4bWi2LleeQ— Jayden (@JayD__5) December 18, 2023
In the video, the Arizona State transfer declares Baton Rouge his second home and says this won't be the last the city will see of him.
"I want to say thank you to everyone who made this happen, but all great things must come to an end," he declares. He signs out of the video declaring, "5 out."
LSU has a chance to pick up its 10th victory of the season in its Jan. 1 game against Wisconsin.
