Jayden Daniels named SEC Male Athlete of the Year, making two consecutive years a Tiger claims the title

BATON ROUGE - For the second year in a row, an LSU Tiger has claimed the title of the SEC's Male Athlete of the Year.

Heisman Trophy-winner Jayden Daniels, who played as the Tigers' quarterback during the 2023-2024 season, has been chosen as the SEC Male Athlete of the Year.

Daniels follows Dylan Crews, who led the Tigers' baseball team to a national title last year.

"The SEC is pleased to honor Parker and Jayden as this year’s Roy F. Kramer Athletes of the Year,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “It takes an exceptional level of discipline and commitment to achieve at the highest level of competition, a level that has been reached by Parker and Jayden with the consistency necessary to be called the best of the best. These young people are great examples of what it means to be a student-athlete in the Southeastern Conference.”

He led the nation in total offense (412.2), points responsible/game (25.2), passer rating (208.0), yards per attempt (11.7), rushing yards by QB (1,134), and yards per play (10.71). He ranked No. 3 nationally in TD passes (40), passing yards (3,812) and passing yards/game (317.7). His passer rating of 208.0 is the highest in FBS history.