93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Jay Johnson named National Coach of the Year by American Baseball Coaches Association

2 hours 23 minutes 6 seconds ago Wednesday, June 25 2025 Jun 25, 2025 June 25, 2025 2:57 PM June 25, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Nathan Messina

BATON ROUGE — On the heels of winning his second, and LSU's eighth, national championship, LSU baseball head coach Jay Johnson received national recognition. 

The American Baseball Coaches Association named Johnson the NCAA Division I National Coach of the Year.

Johnson became the fastest head coach to win multiple national championships at a school, bringing home two titles in just three years. He led LSU to a 53-15 record in 2025, capping it off with an eight-game win streak at the College World Series in Omaha. 

Johnson was also named National Coach of the Year by ABCA, Baseball America, D1Baseball and Collegiate Baseball after the 2023 championship win.

Trending News

LSU will celebrate its latest title at Alex Box Stadium Wednesday night. Fans can stream the celebration on WBRZ+, Facebook and YouTube. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days