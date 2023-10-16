Jason Ard expected to remain Livingston sheriff, beating out challenger by just over 100 votes

LIVINGSTON - In a complete but unofficial count, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard is expected to narrowly win his fourth term in office, turning back a challenge from a former employee with a lead of just over 100 votes.

Brett McMasters had said Ard had violated the trust of the community, pointing in particular at the arrest and conviction of former sheriff's deputy Dennis Perkins on a number of sex-related counts involving children. Ard acknowledged the recent controversies but was confident that residents would return him for another four years.

Ard has been sheriff since 2011, after rising through the department's ranks. He won big in his first two races, and didn't draw a challenger four years ago.

The incumbent said he has managed resources well as the parish has grown exponentially. He said he has dedicated his entire adult life to public service, and that outsiders recognize that and move to Livingston Parish.