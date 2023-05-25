82°
Jarod Davis - Fans' Choice Athlete of the Week 3

7 years 8 months 12 hours ago Wednesday, September 23 2015 Sep 23, 2015 September 23, 2015 7:11 PM September 23, 2015 in Sports
Source: WBRZ Sports 2
By: Seth Lewis

BATON ROUGE - When you win a game 61-0, there's a lot of credit to go around for the team.

    Christian Life racking up close to 300 yards rushing in a victory over False River. Senior running back Jarod Davis a big reason for those numbers, rushing for 99 yards and two scores. But the amazing part is it was only in one quarter.

    DAvis excels with the Crusaders in part because he shares a backfield with his brother, Prince Davis. The two are a tandem that make a dream, reality, every Friday.

