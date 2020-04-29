Jameis Winston officially joins the New Orleans Saints in one-year contract

NEW ORLEANS- The New Orleans Saints have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the unrestricted free agent Jameis Winston, Saints' Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced Tuesday.

The quarterback's role will not be to compete with Drew Brees, but for the No. 2 spot with Taysom Hill, who the Saints retained this offseason as a first-round tender offer. It was suggested that Hill would have an opportunity to be the heir apparent to Brees as soon as 2021.

Jameis Winston was the first overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers out of Florida State.

He spent his first five seasons with the Buccaneers, appearing in 72 games with 70 starts 1,563-of-2,548 complete passes (61.3%) for 19,737 yards with 121 touchdown passes, 88 interceptions and an 86.9 passer rating, while adding 1,044 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.

Winston was named to the Pro Bowl in 2015 following his rookie season. Throughout his five seasons with the Buccaneers, he set several passing records including the franchise's career and single-season marks in passing yards and touchdown passes.