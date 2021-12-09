Jake Flint tabbed to replace Tommy Moffitt as Tiger strength coordinator

Jake Flint has been named as the newest member of coach Brian Kelly's football staff, taking over the strength and conditioning role that former assistant Tommy Moffitt held for the past twenty years.

“I am excited to continue my career with Coach Kelly as the Director of Athletic Development at LSU,” Flint said. “The opportunity to train student-athletes at the highest level at LSU and to compete in the SEC is something that I have worked towards my entire career.

“We will train our student-athletes at an elite level understanding the standard of excellence that is expected when the Tigers take the field. My family and I are excited to be part of the LSU Tiger family.”

Flint is a former member on Brian Kelly’s staff at Notre Dame and Cincinnati and will hold the title of Director of Athletic Development.

"Jake Flint’s passion is helping student-athletes reach their full potential, and I know that is exactly what he will do for us at LSU,” Kelly said. “He understands every component of student-athlete development and the preparation required to compete at a championship level. He has been an invaluable member of my staff for many years, and I am certain he is ready to take our strength and conditioning program to the next level."

Below is more background information on Flint provided by LSU:

Flint spent 12 years at Notre Dame on the strength and conditioning staff, serving as co-director since 2017. In his 12 years with the Irish, Notre Dame won 10 or more games seven times and appeared in 11 bowl games. Notre Dame played in the BCS National Championship Game during the 2012 season and made College Football Playoff appearances twice in 2018 and 2020.

Flint is a registered strength and conditioning coach by the CSCCA and certified by USAW as a level one sports performance coach.

Prior to joining Notre Dame’s staff in January 2010, Flint was a member of the strength and conditioning staff at the University of Cincinnati from 2007-09. While at Cincinnati, Flint helped the Bearcats to a 33-6 record, while winning back-to-back BIG EAST championships in 2008 and 2009.

Flint played for Kelly at Central Michigan University as a walk-on and was rewarded for his dedication to the football program with a scholarship in his last season in 2005.