Jackson police officer, accused of choking teen, arrested Wednesday

JACKSON - A police officer accused of choking a teenager and using a racial slur was booked into jail.

The East Feliciana Parish Jail confirmed Travis Clay Depew was booked Wednesday. Depew was booked on charges of simple battery and malfeasance in office.

Depew was placed on leave by the Jackson Police Department after family members of the teen claimed he choked the 16-year-old and used a slur during the confrontation. The incident reportedly happened in February and stemmed from a fight involving juveniles outside Mainstreet Market in Jackson.

No arrests were made at the time related to the initial fight.

In March, attorney Ronald Haley Jr.—representing the teenager—released a statement alleging Depew faced similar accusations in the past.

"We have learned that Officer Depew was employed by other law enforcement agencies throughout southern Louisiana. We have reason to believe that the behavior he displayed when he came into contact with our 16 year old client was not an "outlier," but "par for the course." Further we believe that once we are able to to obtain his employment records and history of complaints it will show the familar pattern of loopholes within the system that allow for bad police officers to change agencies without a problem after they are subjected to disciplinary actions from their previous employer. This is creates a danger to the public that these agencies are to protect."