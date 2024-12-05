59°
Jackson man killed in East Feliciana Parish crash

7 years 7 months 4 weeks ago Friday, April 07 2017 Apr 7, 2017 April 07, 2017 1:53 PM April 07, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

JACKSON – State Police say a Jackson man died Friday in a single vehicle crash on LA 952 in East Feliciana Parish.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened shortly after 8:30 a.m. on LA 952 north of LA 10. Investigators say Timothy Hollins, 49, was driving southbound on LA 952 when he continued off the roadway and struck a parked vehicle. 

Police say Hollins was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered fatal injuries in the crash. The East Feliciana Parish Coroner’s Office pronounced him dead at the scene and later determined that his death was caused by a medical condition prior to the crash. 

