Jackson man killed in East Feliciana Parish crash
JACKSON – State Police say a Jackson man died Friday in a single vehicle crash on LA 952 in East Feliciana Parish.
According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened shortly after 8:30 a.m. on LA 952 north of LA 10. Investigators say Timothy Hollins, 49, was driving southbound on LA 952 when he continued off the roadway and struck a parked vehicle.
Police say Hollins was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered fatal injuries in the crash. The East Feliciana Parish Coroner’s Office pronounced him dead at the scene and later determined that his death was caused by a medical condition prior to the crash.
