It's Bayou Classic week! Celebrate the rivalry at these events leading up to the game
NEW ORLEANS — The 52nd annual Bayou Classic between Southern and Grambling kicks off at 1 p.m. on Saturday, but fans of both teams will be getting ready for days before.
Check out these Bayou Classic events to take part in the rivalry fun:
Thursday, Nov. 27
Annual Bayou Classic Thanksgiving Day Parade — The parade will begin at the Caesar's Superdome at 3 p.m., roll through downtown New Orleans and end back at the Superdome.
Friday, Nov. 28
Inaugural Bayou Business Bowl — Students from each school's college of Business will compete for $10,000 in prizes by pitching "innovative business concepts to a distinguished panel of industry leaders, investors and regional business stakeholders." The competition will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans.
Business at Bayou: A Black Small Business Showcase — This business expo will showcase nonprofit, corporate and local businesses from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans.
Bayou Classic Motivational Gameday Ball Run — Southern and Grambling ROTC programs will carry the official Bayou Classic gameday ball from Baton Rouge to New Orleans. They will leave the F.G. Clark Activity Center at 5:30 a.m. and arrive at the Superdome between 1 and 1:30 p.m.
Beats Before Battle — Complete with a DJ, surprise giveaways, custom merch and more, this free-to-enter "festival-style" event will be from 3 to 6 p.m. at Gate C Plaza Level of the Superdome. A clear bag policy will be enforced.
Battle of the Bands and Greek Show — Grambling and Southern's marching bands will showcase their talents in the Superdome, followed by a skit show featuring traditionally Black Greek organizations from across Louisiana. Superdome doors will open at 5 p.m., with the event beginning at 6. Tickets and clear bags will be required.
Saturday, Nov. 29
Bayou Classic Fan Festival — This free event at Champions Square features a music lineup of 2Chainz, H3adband, T99zy, BJ So Cole, Giovanni Weart and Deejay Juice. A clear bag policy will be enforced.
The 52nd Annual Bayou Classic Game — Stadium doors will open at 11:30 a.m., and the game will kick off at 1 p.m. A clear bag policy will be enforced.
