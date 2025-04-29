71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man killed in shooting at Cortana Amazon facility

1 hour 24 minutes 24 seconds ago Tuesday, April 29 2025 Apr 29, 2025 April 29, 2025 12:20 AM April 29, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A man was killed in a shooting just outside the doors of the Amazon Fulfillment Center on Cortana Place late Monday night. 

Sources told WBRZ that the shooting was a result of a disagreement between two Amazon employees. They said it happened around 11:15 p.m. after the night shift had gone on break. Employee Dylan Anthony was killed, family told WBRZ.

Sources said that as soon as the gunshots were heard, managers told employees to run. Both Baton Rouge Police officers and East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded to the facility shortly before 11:30 p.m.

No one other than law enforcement was permitted to enter the facility after midnight. Employees waited until after 1 a.m. to get their vehicles out of the parking lot.

Trending News

WBRZ is at the scene and working to get more information.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days