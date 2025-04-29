Man killed in shooting at Cortana Amazon facility

BATON ROUGE - A man was killed in a shooting just outside the doors of the Amazon Fulfillment Center on Cortana Place late Monday night.

Sources told WBRZ that the shooting was a result of a disagreement between two Amazon employees. They said it happened around 11:15 p.m. after the night shift had gone on break. Employee Dylan Anthony was killed, family told WBRZ.

Sources said that as soon as the gunshots were heard, managers told employees to run. Both Baton Rouge Police officers and East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded to the facility shortly before 11:30 p.m.

No one other than law enforcement was permitted to enter the facility after midnight. Employees waited until after 1 a.m. to get their vehicles out of the parking lot.

WBRZ is at the scene and working to get more information.