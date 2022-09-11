Issues with calling 911 in EBR may continue as repairs to phone lines are made

SUNDAY UPDATE: The East Baton Rouge Parish 911 center on Sunday said it is aware that there may still be ongoing issues with 911 calls and issued the below statement:

"The Communications District was able to mitigate the dropped calls issue by transferring the primary 911 lines to backup 911 lines. AT&T is still working to locate and repair the initial cause of the 911 dropped calls issue. AT&T has assured the Communications District that AT&T understands the seriousness of this problem and is using all available resources to correct this issue as soon as possible.

"If a dropped call occurs, a caller should immediately call 911 back. Dropped calls will not interrupt emergency responses. If a call is dropped, emergency service agencies will continue any response in progress and the 911 call center will be expecting a callback."

###

ORIGINAL STORY

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish Communications District 911 center is experiencing on-going connection issues with 911 calls within the parish.

In a press release, officials say 911 callers may experience a drop or interruption during calls. Callers are encouraged to dial 911 again if the call is dropped. Emergency services will still respond should communication be interrupted.

AT&T says its aware of the issue and is working to replace equipment. Earlier this week, FCC acting chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel visited Baton Rouge to discuss other communications failures.

This is a developing story.