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Department of Veterans Affairs hosts Capitol event to spotlight veterans organizations

2 hours 48 minutes 49 seconds ago Tuesday, May 26 2026 May 26, 2026 May 26, 2026 5:22 PM May 26, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Department of Veterans Affairs held their third annual Veterans Day at the Capitol to highlight veterans service organizations across the state.

Those organizations used the occasion to push for more support from lawmakers.

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Legislators are currently considering a constitutional amendment that would move $500,000 from the lottery proceeds fund to the veterans service grant fund each year.

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