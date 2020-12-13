Latest Weather Blog
Iota man dies in single-vehicle Acadia Parish crash on Saturday
ACADIA PARISH – According to Louisiana State Police, a 41-year-old man was killed in an Acadia Parish crash on Saturday (Dec. 12) evening.
Police say Chad Joseph Chesterman of Iota was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 91 near Heith Lane shortly after 4 p.m.
Apparently, Chesterman was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Corvette south along LA 91 when he approached a curve and his vehicle went off-road and careened into a ditch before crashing into several small trees. The force of the impact resulted in Chesterman being ejected from the vehicle, police say.
Chesterman, who was was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, was pronounced deceased by the Acadia Parish Coroner’s Office.
Police add that, in accord with standard procedure, toxicology samples were obtained for analysis.
Authorities say the tragic crash remains under investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Santa Rosa residents speak out against construction of proposed development
-
BR hospitals on standby in anticipation of Pfizer vaccine's arrival
-
LSU discusses victory against Florida in post-game news conference
-
First doses of Pfizer's COVID vaccines to arrive Monday
-
Local artist painting Christmas themed murals, spreading holiday cheer in Capital City
Sports Video
-
Coach O caught slamming headset during blowout loss to Alabama
-
LSU loses its wide receiver shortly before game against Crimson Tide
-
Port Allen advances to 2nd round after huge win over Pine
-
U High has no problems with Evangel Christian in first round
-
Belaire making 1st playoff appearance in 17 years Friday