Investigators unsure what started fire that destroyed vacant home Monday night

Monday, January 03 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A fire completely destroyed a vacant home on Gayosa Street Monday night and investigators are unsure of how it started.

Baton Rouge Fire Department said firefighters arrived at the residence at 10:25 p.m. and found the home engulfed in flames.

Neighboring homes were protected from the blaze.

No more information was immediately available. 

