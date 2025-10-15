Investigators trying to identify arson suspects after fire at Airline Highway child clothing store

ST. GEORGE - Fire officials are seeking public assistance after they say a fire was intentionally set Monday at Once Upon a Child on Airline Highway.

The St. George Fire Department said they responded to a reported structure fire around 3:48 p.m. and discovered a clothing rack fully engulfed in flames.

No injuries resulted from the fire and, after reviewing security footage, investigators deemed the fire was intentionally set. Anyone with information is urged to contact St. George Fire investigators at (225) 251-4890 or email FirePrevention@stgeorgefire.com.

Once Upon a Child posted that they would temporarily close to clean and rebuild and expect to reopen next week.