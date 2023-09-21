93°
Latest Weather Blog
Investigators suspect arson after fire reignites at burned-up Baton Rouge home
BATON ROUGE - Investigators believe an arsonist is to blame after a home that sustained major fire damage on Wednesday caught fire again the very next morning.
The house on Eaton Street off Winbourne Avenue received $10,000 in damage after the fire Wednesday afternoon. Two people lived in the home but were not present at the time of either fire.
Trending News
The Baton Rouge Fire Department said Thursday that they suspect arson was the cause of both fires, though it's unclear whether they've developed a suspect in either incident.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
House fire that caused thousands in damages Wednesday night reignites early Thursday
-
Federal lawsuit filed over EBR's controversial 'Day of Hope' school trip -...
-
WATCH: Refugee family reunites after nearly two years apart
-
Dry conditions to blame for out of control red dust in Gonzales...
-
Funding secured for project that will re-vamp Perkins Road overpass area