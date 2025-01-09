36°
Latest Weather Blog
Investigators searching for arsonist after apartment fire
BATON ROUGE - Three people are displaced after a fire at an apartment building that investigators say was intentionally set.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department said it responded to a multi-family housing unit on Avenue B shortly after midnight early Thursday morning. Firefighters found heavy smoke and a small fire in the building's attic.
Three people who were living in the home were safely outside and no injuries were reported.
Trending News
The fire was determined to be the work of an arsonist. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Hundreds of flights out of, into DFW in Texas grounded due to...
-
LSU's Aneesah Morrow closing in on rebounding records
-
Two dead, thousands displaced as wildfires burn out of control in and...
-
See what interactive sports bar is taking over Drago's Seafood
-
After bird flu death of Louisiana man, veterinarians and CDC say it...