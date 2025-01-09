Investigators searching for arsonist after apartment fire

BATON ROUGE - Three people are displaced after a fire at an apartment building that investigators say was intentionally set.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said it responded to a multi-family housing unit on Avenue B shortly after midnight early Thursday morning. Firefighters found heavy smoke and a small fire in the building's attic.

Three people who were living in the home were safely outside and no injuries were reported.

The fire was determined to be the work of an arsonist. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.