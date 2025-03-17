Investigative Unit: Southern University employee placed on leave two days after Caleb Wilson's death

BATON ROUGE - A second Southern University employee was placed on leave two days after Omega Psi Phi pledge Caleb Wilson died in an alleged hazing incident, the WBRZ Investigative Unit learned Monday.

School officials said Adagio Coleman, who works as the coordinator of student conduct at Southern's Division of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management, was placed on leave Feb. 28.

Two days earlier, Wilson died after an off-campus fraternity "meeting" where he was punched by members and then collapsed. Police have arrested Caleb McCray, Isaiah Smith and Kyle Thurman.

Coleman was put on leave the same day as Safiyy Abdel-Ra'oof, a band official at Southern University. Ra'oof is the president of the graduate chapter of Lambda Alpha which, oversees the undergraduate chapter at Southern.

The school did not disclose how Coleman and Ra'oof were connected with the investigation.