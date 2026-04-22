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Families in Baton Rouge still waiting for answers as hundreds of murders remain unsolved
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police say they have not forgotten about hundreds of unsolved murder cases dating back decades.
The department's Cold Case Division is working through piles of cases, many from the 1970s through the early 2000s. Newer cases are stored digitally.
"Just for the last 20 years, I've been in here just a couple of hundred," Ross Williams, who is over the department's Cold Case Division, said.
Williams says his department typically gets cases when a detective retires. Otherwise, detectives will keep working it for long as long as they can.
"The homicide office averages 50 to 60 percent solvability for the year; you take that, if you have 100, you're at 60 percent you still have 40 that are unsolved," Williams said.
That means just as many families are still waiting for answers. This week, one of those families got a break in the killing of Devin Page Jr.
"These cases, they never go away," Williams said. "They may get pushed back a little bit because you have so many coming in on the front end of it. These guys and these ladies in here still keep these cases on their desk."
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Williams said since the arrest in Page's case aired on TV, he's had two people call.
"Every time something like this airs, it helps get information out, and hopefully new information comes in, whether it be through our office or through Crime Stoppers. Either way, anything helps. Any little bit helps."
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