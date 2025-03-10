Latest Weather Blog
INVESTIGATIVE: Second student arrested for hazing, linked to death of Southern fraternity pledge
BATON ROUGE - A second student allegedly connected to the hazing death of Southern University student Caleb Wilson was taken into custody in West Baton Rouge Parish, officials said.
The WBRZ Investigative Unit learned that Kyle Thurman was arrested by U.S. Marshals and BRPD. He will be booked for felony hazing.
The WBRZ Investigative Unit previously reported that up to 10 people could be facing charges and Thurman is the second person to be arrested. The first arrest in the case came Thursday night when student Caleb McCray was arrested for alleged criminal hazing and manslaughter. His bond was set at $100,000.
Authorities are still searching for student Isiah Smith, who is reportedly turning himself in on Tuesday morning.
According to an affidavit, Wilson and other Omega Psi Phi pledges were punched multiple times in the chest with boxing gloves by McCray, Thurman and Smith. Wilson collapsed after the fourth time he was punched and had a seizure before he was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police said no call was made to 911.
