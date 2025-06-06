91°
Investigation leads to arrest, seizure of approximately 170 lethal fentanyl doses
BATON ROUGE - As part of a continued investigation into alleged drug activity, a suspected dealer is facing charges for his possession of tens of thousands of dollars and almost 170 lethal doses of fentanyl.
Richardson's was announced Friday after deputies were called to a home on Mobile Drive where there was reported to be a safe where drugs and money were kept.
After a search, the Gang Intelligence Unit found 508 Alprazolam pills, 3.9 grams of cocaine, 16.8 grams of fentanyl or approximately 168 lethal doses and $34,960.
Johnny Richardson, 38, was arrested during the warrant and booked for drug charges and money laundering.
