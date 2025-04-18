Into the 80s with more sun

Monday saw mainly sunny skies with a high temperature of 79 degrees. The seasonably mild temperatures will continue through Wednesday.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Tuesday will bring more sunshine and warmer high temperatures—into the low 80s—with nearly calm winds. Allergy sufferers keep in mind, the lacking rain will have pollen levels very high this week. Bald cypress, grass and oak are the primary allergens. Tuesday Night will be quite and milder with a low in the mid 50s.

Up Next: A weak cold front will try to drop into the region on Wednesday, but won’t have much of a moisture supply. Skies will be mostly sunny but an isolated shower isn’t out of the question during the evening hours. Temperature will top out near 80 degrees. On the other side of the front, Thursday through Sunday will feature mainly clear skies with highs in the low to mid 70s and lows in the low to mid 50s.

THE SCIENCE:

Forecast Discussion: Surface high pressure still has a firm grasp over the region with deep northwesterly flow. A weak area of positive vorticity advection will slide over the area today, possibly stirring up a cloud or two—but that’s it. A cold front will then approach from the north on Wednesday, being driven southward but a shortwave diving down the rear side of a digging Eastern U.S. trough. This front will move into a harsh environment for condensation and thus skies will remain mostly sunny through much of Wednesday. Relative humidity charts remain bleak, but dew points do come up just a bit by Wednesday Evening. Therefore, along the front, we’ll carry the possibility for a thin, broken band of showers developing along the boundary. If there will be rain this week, it will come with a brief shower on Wednesday Evening. Behind the front, northwesterly flow will continue with dry air dominating into the weekend. The aforementioned deep Eastern U.S. trough should be far enough east of the local area that temperatures aren’t affected too much. Rather, we can expect readings just 3-5° below average Thursday – Sunday. Another surface high pressure setting up in the Lower Midwest will keep skies clear through Saturday. Migrating to the east on Sunday, return flow may introduce enough moisture for a few clouds.

--Josh

Twitter: @Josh_Eachus



Google+: Josh Eachus

Facebook: Meteorologist Josh Eachus