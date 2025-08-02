89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Intersection shut down after crash in Livingston Parish

Saturday, August 02 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Nathan Messina

LIVINGSTON PARISH — An intersection was shut down after a crash in Livingston Parish on Saturday morning, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office. 

The crash happened at the intersection of Joe May Road and Hammack Road.

DEMCO crews responded to the scene to repair two damaged power poles. 

LPSO said the intersection will remain closed until repairs are complete. 

