International passenger train derails in Aberdeenshire, Scotland

LONDON - A train derailed near Stonehaven in Aberdeenshire, sparking a major response from emergency services Wednesday (August 12) morning, British Transport Police said.

Reports from ABC News indicate that the smoke is rising from the train and the emergency response is ongoing.

"We're currently responding to an incident on the line in Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire, where a train has derailed," British Transport Police said on . "Officers were called to the scene at 9.43am and remain there alongside paramedics and the fire brigade."

The authorities have not said if there have been any injuries, but a number of emergency vehicles are on the scene.

Overnight heavy rain and thunderstorms have resulted in the disruption of some Scottish train routes. Network Rail Scotland said they were assisting with the emergency response.

"We are working alongside the emergency services to respond to an incident involving a train near Stonehaven," they said in a statement. "It is too early to confirm the exact nature and severity of the incident and more details will be made available once known."