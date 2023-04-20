Inside The Weather: Tornado Terms and Safety

It is important to know the difference between a watch and a warning. But, have you ever heard the term "tornado emergency" and do you know the safest places to take shelter? Storm Station Chief Meteorologist Dr. Josh Eachus takes a look in the associated video.

