Inside The Weather: Tornado Terms and Safety
It is important to know the difference between a watch and a warning. But, have you ever heard the term "tornado emergency" and do you know the safest places to take shelter? Storm Station Chief Meteorologist Dr. Josh Eachus takes a look in the associated video.
For more Inside The Weather, CLICK HERE. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device.
