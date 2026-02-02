Latest Weather Blog
Inquiry into LSU's unreported NIL deals resolved, LSU Athletics official says
BATON ROUGE - An investigation into alleged unreported NIL deals at LSU has been resolved without disciplinary action, the university's athletic department said Monday.
WBRZ previously reported that LSU was one of more than a dozen schools that the College Sports Commission investigated for unreported financial deals between businesses and student-athletes.
LSU's Deputy Athletic Director for External Affairs, Zach Greenwell, said Monday evening that the situation has been resolved.
"The CSC inquiry into non-reporting has been resolved with no disciplinary action, and any deals that require submission to NIL Go have been submitted. We appreciate the CSC’s prompt review and resolution," he said.
By law, NCAA Division I schools are required to report all third-party name, image and likeness deals to the CSC. That requirement came as part of last year's landmark House Settlement.
Trending News
NIL Go is the official third-party vendor that allows NCAA D1 student-athletes to report third-party NIL deals.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge Epicurean Society donates $120K to capital city nonprofits
-
Federal agencies temporarily increase number of H-2B visas; Rep. Letlow says this...
-
Delta Utilities met with customers to talk about high gas bills, ways...
-
Inquiry into LSU's unreported NIL deals resolved, LSU Athletics official says
-
EBR Metro Councilman Cleve Dunn in court over property dispute
Sports Video
-
Southern football releases 2026 schedule
-
ESPN's College GameDay heads to Baton Rouge
-
LSU women's basketball dominates Alabama for seventh straight win
-
LSU women's basketball's second half surge leads to sixth straight win
-
LSU baseball unveils new 'Intimidator' billboard at Alex Box Stadium commemorating 8th...