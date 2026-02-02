Inquiry into LSU's unreported NIL deals resolved, LSU Athletics official says

BATON ROUGE - An investigation into alleged unreported NIL deals at LSU has been resolved without disciplinary action, the university's athletic department said Monday.

WBRZ previously reported that LSU was one of more than a dozen schools that the College Sports Commission investigated for unreported financial deals between businesses and student-athletes.

LSU's Deputy Athletic Director for External Affairs, Zach Greenwell, said Monday evening that the situation has been resolved.

"The CSC inquiry into non-reporting has been resolved with no disciplinary action, and any deals that require submission to NIL Go have been submitted. We appreciate the CSC’s prompt review and resolution," he said.

By law, NCAA Division I schools are required to report all third-party name, image and likeness deals to the CSC. That requirement came as part of last year's landmark House Settlement.

NIL Go is the official third-party vendor that allows NCAA D1 student-athletes to report third-party NIL deals.