Innocent bystanders caught up in Baton Rouge gun violence, demand more from law enforcement

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge woman says she's now afraid to just sit in her living room after a harrowing incident at her home last week.

"I heard a really loud noise on my garage door. I thought it was a brick or something like that," she said.

It wasn't a brick though. It was a bullet that went through her garage door and into her car. Police said the gun was fired more than half a mile away.

Several cars off of Starring Lane — which at one point were occupied — had been shot up in a drive by.

This woman did not want to be identified, but wanted people to know how close gun violence came to her quiet Walden neighborhood.

"Now it appears that we're having more problems even in the safer places of our city. That's a big concern."

She says that's not the only issue either. When she called police, not only did she have to wait six hours for them to show up, she say's the didn't seem to care.

"Basically told me there was nothing they could do. They couldn't give me any information and that this happens all the time and there's nothing they can do about it"

It's the same response Brandy Robertson got when her car was shot at on I-12 in the middle of the day last month.

"So they alluded to the fact that this happens often," said Robertson, who added she felt more like a victim reporting the incident to police than she did when it actually happened.

Though neither woman was injured, they feel police should be taking these types of shootings more seriously.

"It could've been me. It could've been my little one in the back seat."

Police took the bullet from the car in Walden but not in Robertson's case, as it is lodged somewhere in the car frame.