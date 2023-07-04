92°
Inmate reportedly hanged self in West Baton Rouge Detention Center
PORT ALLEN - An inmate in the West Baton Rouge Parish Detention Center was found unresponsive in his cell Monday night.
According to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, Ty Thibodeaux, 27, was found in his cell after he hanged himself using a bedsheet. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Thibodeaux had been in the detention center since June 15. He was arrested for aggravated second-degree battery and drug-related charges.
