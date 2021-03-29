Inmate found stabbed to death at Elayn Hunt prison

68°
ST. GABRIEL - An inmate was found dead at a state prison in Iberville Parish Monday. 

Sources told WBRZ the person was found dead Monday morning at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center. The inmate reportedly died from a stabbing. 

The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the death. 

This is a developing story. 

