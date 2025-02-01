Inmate facing murder charges mistakenly released at BR bus station, taken back into custody

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office took a man accused of murder back into custody after East Carroll Parish officials mistakenly let him walk free.

Christopher Davis was arrested in Jan. 2023 for allegedly shooting a man on Edwin Street after an argument.

He was dropped off at a bus station in Baton Rouge after being brought to the capital city from northeast Louisiana.

According to officials, it is unknown why Davis was dropped off at the bus station and East Carroll Parish notified officials after the fact. WBRZ has reached out to East Carroll Parish officials and is awaiting a response.

Officials also said Davis was not scheduled to be back in East Baton Rouge Parish until March 17 for a court date. East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore said Davis was being transported to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison alongside other East Carroll prisoners that were set to be released at the station.

Neither EBRSO nor the District Attorney's office knew Davis was being transferred to the EBR Parish Prison, according to Moore. Moore says it is unclear why Davis was transported almost two months before his court date.

Davis' family spoke with WBRZ saying they were not only worried for Davis' safety, but their safety.

"We're worried about him, because that's my son, who wouldn't be worried about their kids if they love them?" one family member said.

The family said they were unaware of Davis' apparent release until deputies showed up at their home looking for him.

"They said we don't have him, one person's saying one thing, another person [is saying] another thing, we're trying to find out what's going on, is this a set up?"

However, they were also confused by how Davis was released.

"Why did y'all let him out in the first place? Y'all telling us he was not supposed to be released, but he was released, y'all made a big hiccup," a family member of Davis said. "When your protocol is to take the van and drive [him] to EBR Parish Prison, and the prison releases [him], but you let [him] out of the bus station, he didn't escape, y'all let him out."

Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison said Davis was taken into custody overnight Sunday.

East Carroll Parish officials have not yet responded to WBRZ's request for comment.