Inmate at West Baton Rouge Parish Jail found dead in cell

PORT ALLEN - An inmate at the West Baton Rouge Parish Jail was found dead in his cell Sunday, two days after being moved out of general population.

The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said 26-year-old Nicholas Henderson was discovered unresponsive in his cell around 11 a.m. on Sept. 7. Deputies said that Henderson seemed fine when he received his breakfast earlier that morning.

The sheriff's office reports that a criminal investigation is underway.

WBRSO says that Henderson was involved in a fight with another inmate two days before his death. He was moved from the general population to a lockdown isolation cell with another inmate.

WBRZ previously reported on Henderson, who was booked on additional charges related to a fatal overdose in the facility. Deputies said Henderson gave "Mojo," synthetic marijuana, to 30-year-old Jeremy Paul before Paul overdosed and died Aug. 14.

Henderson's official cause of death will be announced following an autopsy.

“Any loss of life in our custody is taken seriously. We are committed to conducting a thorough investigation into this incident and continuing our efforts to enhance security measures inside our facility," Sheriff Jeff Bergeron said in a statement.