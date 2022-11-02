73°
Infant dead after being rushed to Baton Rouge hospital Monday; police investigating
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating the death of an infant that was reported after the child arrived at a hospital Halloween Day.
Sources said the child, a 1-year-old, was taken to an urgent care clinic sometime Monday. The East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office said the child was ultimately brought to an emergency room, where the infant was pronounced dead.
The coroner's office said it is still trying to determine what caused the child's death.
This is a developing story.
