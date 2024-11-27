73°
Latest Weather Blog
Independence police seeking information on shooting that injured one person
INDEPENDENCE - Police are seeking information on a shooting that left one person injured earlier in November, according to the Independence Police Department.
According to officials, the shooting took place on Nov. 13 just before 10 p.m. on Robertson Road. One person was shot in the head, and they were taken to the hospital and has since been released.
During the investigation, officers learned the victim and a passenger had just pulled up to a home and, before the men exited the vehicle, multiple shots rang out.
Trending News
Anyone with information is urged to reach out at 985-507-0242.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Officers under investigation after allegedly holding 14-year-old down as mother slaps him...
-
Zachary police seeking information on person wanted in arson investigation
-
Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah start a ceasefire after nearly 14 months of...
-
Man arrested after standoff at West Worthy Street in Gonzales
-
LSU football seniors get ready for their final game in Tiger Stadium
Sports Video
-
LSU snaps losing streak with 24-17 win over Vandy in Death Valley
-
Week 2 High School Football Playoffs heat up for Central and Catholic
-
North Iberville's story book season has come to an end in the...
-
Southeastern wins River Bell Classic
-
LSU women's basketball defeats Tulane 85-74 to remain undefeated