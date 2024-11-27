73°
Independence police seeking information on shooting that injured one person

2 hours 40 minutes 3 seconds ago Wednesday, November 27 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

INDEPENDENCE - Police are seeking information on a shooting that left one person injured earlier in November, according to the Independence Police Department.

According to officials, the shooting took place on Nov. 13 just before 10 p.m. on Robertson Road. One person was shot in the head, and they were taken to the hospital and has since been released.

During the investigation, officers learned the victim and a passenger had just pulled up to a home and, before the men exited the vehicle, multiple shots rang out.

Anyone with information is urged to reach out at 985-507-0242.

