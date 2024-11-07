78°
Latest Weather Blog
Independence man arrested for 20 counts of child pornography
INDEPENDENCE - A 23-year-old man was arrested for child pornography, according to the attorney general's Cyber Crime Unit.
Michael L. Strahan was arrested for 20 counts of child pornography.
Strahan was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center. His bond information is unknown at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
Trending News
Image provided by Cyber Crime Unit.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Young children found at home where investigators conducted drug bust Tuesday
-
Republicans take Senate majority and eye unified power with Trump
-
See all of West Baton Rouge Parish's results for the 2024 November...
-
Mayor of Plaquemine and mayor of Rosedale headed to runoffs, other Iberville...
-
St. Francisville elects new mayor, four aldermen, see complete West Feliciana Parish...
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 9: Josiah Hogan
-
Southern has a chance to win the SWAC West this weekend when...
-
LSU guard Tyrell Ward steps away from the men's basketball program
-
LSU men's basketball opens the season with a victory over UL-Monroe 95-60
-
Saints lose to the Carolina Panthers 23-22 to extend losing streak to...