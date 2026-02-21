Inaugural Bucking for a Cure St. Jude Benefit raises money for kids battling cancer

NEW ROADS — The inaugural Bucking for a Cure St. Jude Benefit took place on Saturday at the Pointe Coupee Multi-Use Center.

The event benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital featured flags honoring patients, some of whom have unfortunately lost their battles against cancer.

"Just last week, we had three children in our area get diagnosed with cancer that are now St. Jude patients. It's unbelievable," event organizer Mike Soileau said.

Organizers hope to raise $400,000 for the hospital this year, beating out the $332,000 they raised last year. Soileau said that the organization has raised $1.26 million since 2020.

"We try to work as hard as we can to try and help these children and families so they don't have to worry about bills, food, travel or anything at St. Jude."

The benefit offered several activities for guests to participate in, including a farmer's market, a chili cook-off, a kids' rodeo, a live auction, pro bull riding and a concert.