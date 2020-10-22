In new memoir, Matthew McConaughey opens up about sexual abuse experienced as a teen

Matthew McConaughey

In his new memoir, “Greenlights,” award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey openly addresses several disturbing incidents of sexual abuse he experienced as a teenager, Variety reports.

Released on Tuesday, the memoir takes readers through crucial moments in the 50-year-old star's life - moments that McConaughey identifies as either green, yellow or red lights — events that made him move forward, pause or come to a complete stop. As he opens up about each of the deeply personal experiences, McConaughey explains what he learned from the events and how he was able to move on from the more tragic moments.

In the book's opening pages, McConaughey shares several facts about himself to set the scene, these include his personal experiences with sexual abuse.

According to Variety, the actor reveals that his first time having sex was not consensual, and that he was “blackmailed” into it.

"I was blackmailed into having sex for the first time when I was 15,” McConaughey writes in his memoir. “I was certain I was going to hell for the premarital sex. Today, I am merely certain that I hope that’s not the case.”

McConaughey also reveals that he was “molested by a man when [he] was 18 while knocked unconscious in the back of a van.” Though he does not include many more details about his experience, McConaughey affirms that he does not consider himself a victim of the situations.

“I’ve never felt like a victim,” McConaughey writes. “I have a lot of proof that the world is conspiring to make me happy.”

In the memoir, McConaughey also discloses details about the challenges associated with his parents’ unhealthy relationship, his marriage to Camila Alves, and his personal philosophy.

According to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN), one out of every ten rape victims are male and about 3% of American men—or 1 in 33—have experienced an attempted or completed rape in their lifetime.

Survivors of sexual assault can call 800.656.HOPE (4673) to be connected with a trained staff member from a sexual assault service provider in their area.