57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Improper disposal of used fireworks leads to a New Year's Day house fire

1 hour 47 minutes 11 seconds ago Wednesday, January 01 2020 Jan 1, 2020 January 01, 2020 10:15 AM January 01, 2020 in News
Source: KATC
By: WBRZ Staff

LAFAYETTE PARISH - Firefighters say the improper disposal of fireworks led to a New Year's Day house fire in Scott, Louisiana. 

According to KATC, first responders were called to a home in the 200 block of Vincent Drive shortly after midnight, Wednesday. 

Fire and smoke were coming from the home's roof by the time firefighters arrived, they made their way into the attic and quickly extinguished the flames. 

All six of the people who were in the home at the time of the fire were able to escape safely. Two pets were among the unharmed escapees. 

Firefighters say an investigation into the incident revealed that the fire was accidental.

Apparently, a resident discarded used fireworks in an outside plastic trash bin that was placed next to the home. The fireworks were still smoldering when discarded and eventually, flames spread to one of the home's exterior walls before creeping into its attic.  

The house sustained major damage to its attic and minor damage to a living area. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days