Impact Charter employees say they're not being paid

BATON ROUGE - Bills are due, but paying them might not be possible for the employees of Impact Charter School. Last week, teachers and staff reported that they hadn’t been paid.

Attorney Ron Haley says when the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education appointed new leadership for Impact, steps were skipped and now employees have to wait for a paycheck.

Impact Charter CEO Chakesha Scott was put on administrative leave along with her husband, school principal Eric Scott.

The school has been in turmoil since a state audit indicated mismanagement of nearly $2.5 million. Instead of spending money on the school, the CEO is accused of paying for international trips and other personal expenses. Since Scott was put on leave, employees said they haven't been paid.

"The money is there,” Haley said. “The new administration just can't access the money."

Haley says the new administration was not initially given access and Scott’s name was still on the bank account. As a result, the account was frozen.

“There's a serious threat that this week, students will not be taught, fed, or transferred,” he said.

WBRZ reached out to the new board members for a response and a timeline as to when employees will be paid, but nobody was immediately available for comment.