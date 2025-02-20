IDEA Bridge senior receives car donated by community

40°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Thursday, February 20 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo via. IDEA Public Schools

BATON ROUGE - A senior at IDEA Bridge who rides his bike to school each day will be arriving to class with ease after he was gifted a car.

IDEA Public Schools said the community donated a car to Kentrell Taylor at the school's Senior Night basketball game.

Outside of making the honor roll at school, Taylor is enrolled in a nursing training program, a volunteer tutor with the Ignite Program with Teaching For America and has represented IDEA Bridge on multiple panel discussions with the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Regional Towing donated the vehicle and Taylor only had to pay for taxes, the title and registration. Taylor also received a gas card to help pay for gas over the coming year. 

