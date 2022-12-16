39°
Latest Weather Blog
Ice skating is back at the River Center; buy tickets here
BATON ROUGE - Ice Skating on the River is back at the Raising Cane's River Center. Starting today, the annual holiday tradition will run through January 3rd.
The winter wonderland for all ages will have six sessions each day that run for seventy-five minutes.
Trending News
Ticket links can be found on the River Center's website.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Officials confirm one dead after shooting on I-110 early Friday
-
Heavy police presence reported on I-110 south early Friday morning
-
Man shot himself in front of Gonzales police officer after flipping car...
-
Years after deadly arrest, 5 officers criminally charged in Ronald Greene's death
-
Chris Nakamoto talks Ronald Greene case after officers' indictments in deadly arrest