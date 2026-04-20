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Baton Rouge Police looking for armed robbery suspect, ask for public's help

35 minutes 7 seconds ago Monday, April 20 2026 Apr 20, 2026 April 20, 2026 3:18 PM April 20, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police have asked the public for help identifying an armed robbery suspect. 

BRPD shared photos of an individual who they say used a gun to rob an employee at a local business and then ran away. No one was hurt. 

Police said the robbery happened around 8:45 p.m. on February 16 along Brightside Drive, near Alvin Dark Avenue. 

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Police ask anyone with information about the suspect to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867. 

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