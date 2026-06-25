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ICE on the Bayou: The Hidden Hub

2 hours 6 minutes 18 seconds ago Wednesday, June 24 2026 Jun 24, 2026 June 24, 2026 10:34 PM June 24, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ALEXANDRIA — A WBRZ investigation has found that Alexandria International Airport has become the top hub for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement deportation flights in the country.

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With the help of the group ICE Flight Monitor, WBRZ Investigative Unit reporter Stephen Stock closely tracked 3,956 ICE flights — both domestic and international — that came in and flew out of Alexandria International Airport between October 1, 2025, and March 31, 2026.

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