ICE agents deployed to Louis Armstrong International Airport amid TSA worker shortage

NEW ORLEANS — Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were deployed to the Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans on Monday amid a TSA worker shortage.

WBRZ's Abigail Whitam observed ICE agents at the airport, which has seen severely backed-up TSA checkpoint lines over the last several days. Airport officials advised travelers to arrive three hours early due to the lengthy checkpoint lines, some of which extended into parking garages.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Sunday that ICE agents are trained and can assist with airport security, ABC News reports.

The long lines are a result of some TSA employees not going to work after several days of working without pay amid a partial government shutdown, with the Department of Homeland Security reporting that about 27% of TSA agents were absent last week.

The partial government shutdown was caused by the Senate's failure to pass funding for DHS.

“President Trump’s plan to send rogue, untrained ICE agents into our airports is nothing more than a political stunt and cheap theater. It does nothing to improve security and everything to distract from the real issue," Rep. Troy Carter said in a statement. “If Republicans truly care about protecting our airports and supporting the men and women who keep travelers safe every day, then they should join Democrats in funding the TSA and paying these dedicated workers."

Gov. Jeff Landry says he is prepared to welcome the Louisiana National Guard if the long TSA lines continue.

Travelers at the airport on Sunday reported that TSA lines began outside the parking garage, with only two lines open and pre-check closed.

Peak travel hours at the airport typically run from around 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. and again from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.