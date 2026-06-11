Iberville Parish Sheriff seeks public help locating missing 51-year-old with autism

IBERVILLE PARISH — The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing 51-year-old man last seen walking on Bayou Jacob Road toward Highway 1.

Travis Millet was last seen around noon on June 10 in that area. He has been diagnosed with autism and generally tends to avoid or shy away from people.

Millet is described as a white male, approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue or purple T-shirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-687-3553.