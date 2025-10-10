80°
Latest Weather Blog
Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office announces blood drive for deputy injured in Monday night shooting
BATON ROUGE - The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for people to donate blood in support of Captain Brett Michael Stassi Jr., son of Sheriff Brett Stassi.
Stassi Jr. was injured in a shooting on Monday night that also claimed the life of Deputy Charles Riley.
The blood drive will take place at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge on 5000 Hennesy Blvd on Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Water shut off in areas of Baker for emergency water line repair
-
Two Louisiana residents report severe illness following counterfeit Botox injection, LDH says
-
Judge tosses out Drake's defamation lawsuit against label over Kendrick Lamar's 'Not...
-
Two Baton Rouge men among three cited by LDWF for having 163...
-
GET 2 MOVING: Hammond Northshore Regional Air Show's power paragliders show off...
Sports Video
-
High School Football: Catholic and Broadmoor among many area teams to pick...
-
LSU women's basketball will play 17 nationally televised games this season
-
Live Oak Eagles face Denham Springs Yellow Jackets in annual Battle of...
-
WBRZ FLASHBACKS: LSU's 1997 win over Florida was the first time Tigers...
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 5: Jude Morrison