Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office announces blood drive for deputy injured in Monday night shooting

Friday, October 10 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for people to donate blood in support of Captain Brett Michael Stassi Jr., son of Sheriff Brett Stassi.

Stassi Jr. was injured in a shooting on Monday night that also claimed the life of Deputy Charles Riley.

The blood drive will take place at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge on 5000 Hennesy Blvd on Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

