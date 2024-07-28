78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Iberville Parish principal named Louisiana Principal of the Year

2 hours 37 minutes 31 seconds ago Saturday, July 27 2024 Jul 27, 2024 July 27, 2024 10:09 PM July 27, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

NEW ORLEANS - An Iberville Parish principal was named as Louisiana's Principal of the Year on Saturday night. 

The award went to Dr. Amanda Austin, who leads MSA East Academy in St. Gabriel. The magnet K-12 school is specializes in math, science and art.

Trending News

Dr. Austin accepted her award at the 18th Annual Cecil J. Picard Educator Excellence Awards Gala, which was held at the World War II Museum in New Orleans. She was selected out of nine finalists, which included the principal of Central Community School District. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days